Is Kanye West ready to make a comeback with THIS move against Adidas?

When all your hard work crumbles down on something that was built with a lot of hard work and effort, it is the worst thing an individual can ever experience. Kanye West, who has changed his name to Ye as he is officially known, made ‘anti-Semitic comments’ on social media and donned a ‘White Lives Matter’ T-shirt during Paris Fashion Week in October 2022, which set up a slew of controversy towards the rapper and led to a huge downfall.

The American rapper's relationships with numerous notable companies came to an end, which led Ye to no longer be included as a billionaire on Forbes' list despite owning some of the most valuable items, including ranches and a Boeing 747, a position he had until 2020 and which he extensively enjoyed.

Kanye West's comment over Twitter took his hard work away and put him in a bad light. Which made 2022 troublesome for the singer, but now it looks like The US Sun has exclusively revealed that Kanye West is planning a huge career return and has already begun building on his new Yeezy headquarters in Los Angeles.

Here is what we know:

Kanye West, 45, has been under the radar since his billion-dollar business empire crumbled as a result of his anti-Semitic rants.

Following his public breakdown, insiders claim he is cautiously resuming his fashion and music ventures, as he has recently begun leasing a 7,400-square-foot store on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles.

Here is what has been reported by The US Sun

The US Sun reported that Kanye West’s "Yeezy HQ" will be developed into a new vision that will be multi-purpose; it will not just be a store.

"Ye has been throwing parties at the venue for three weeks in a row, giving away sample pieces from his latest collection."

"There is no set release date yet, but it will be soon; he's been working hard to get everything ready for his return."

"He's hosted movie nights with close friends at the space and, for the first time in more than a year, brought back Sunday Service last week, with kids from Donda Academy performing."

Here is what Kanye is doing in preparation for his new chapter:

The large building, which is just a few doors down from an Adidas store, has reportedly had its windows and doors covered and been painted a dark gray, according to pictures that The New York Times has seen.

This week, construction workers were observed erecting buildings at the back of the property while other team members were polishing the flooring on the inside.

Kanye has been making preparations with his new wife, Bianca Censori, who has been by his side for several months since their unofficial wedding was announced.

The rapper and his lady love had been tight for years, since she was appointed as Yeezy's Head of Architecture in 2020, before their romance developed following his divorce from Kim Kardashian, the mother of his four children.

On May 1, Kanye organized a private fashion show in Los Angeles that included models wearing skin tight white T-shirts with black slacks.

Adidas said last year that it was ending its commercial relationship with Kanye West due to his anti-Semitic sentiments and support for the White Lives Matter movement.

