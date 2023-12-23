Is Kanye West selling his gutted Malibu house? The rapper wants an insane price for his beach home amid a lawsuit

Rapper and designer Kanye "Ye" West made waves in real estate circles recently by listing his bizarrely altered Malibu beach property for a staggering $120 million. With the property missing windows, electricity and appliances, many baulked at the astronomical asking price. But West is no stranger to controversy. And amid his latest head-scratching move, a lawsuit continues brewing over the seemingly unlivable home's botched remodeling.

West's Grand Designs Hit Snags and Lawsuits

Kanye West purchased the striking 4 acre Malibu property known as "Zero Edge" for $57 million in 2021, intrigued by its unique architectural style. He then hired builder Tom Donoghue for an ostentatious whole home re-design centered around converting one section into a sheltered "meditation space" - essentially a personal bomb shelter. But as Donoghue began gutting the home down to concrete walls and dirt floors per West's very literal directions, their working relationship soured. West soon fired and sued the contractor for supposed shoddy work and home damage. Donoghue in turn sued West for unpaid invoices nearing $1 million after his sudden dismissal from the bizarre project.

Pricey Listing Despite Missing Windows, Electricity, Appliances

While West's beef with Donoghue winds through court, the rapper made fresh real estate waves by recently listing Zero Edge for sale at a whopping $120 million. The move raised eyebrows around the industry given the current state of the property. As seen in listing photos, the home is essentially a barren concrete shell lacking windows, electricity, bathrooms or kitchen appliances. One area shows a dirt floor cavity described as being for the planned doomsday bunker space. Despite its entirely unlivable condition, West seems confident of securing an eight-figure payday. But reactions run skeptically around the exorbitant price tag given the sums needed to restore livability.

West No Stranger to Outlandish Real Estate Antics

While absurd on its face, West listing a multimillion dollar skeleton home tracks with his past real estate antics. He previously sunk $140,000 into building futuristic domed housing prototypes on one Wyoming property, only to have the structures later demolished. West also made bids over asking price to hastily buy several Los Angeles mansions before cooling on the purchases. Such aggressive plays have led some speculation West sought more splashy headlines than livable homes. And stripping Zero Edge’s interiors to concrete edges plays as his boldest eyebrow raising move yet - albeit one now seemingly more about scoring investor cash than finishing a dream house.

Oppenheim Group Now Tasked With Facilitating Far-Fetched Sale

West tapped star broker Jason Oppenheim and his Netflix-famous team at The Oppenheim Group to handle selling off Zero Edge. The Agency founder Oppenheim seems to relish the challenge, boasting he can facilitate deals for even extreme properties. But successfully brokering a near nine-figure sale on West’s entirely unfurnished concrete box likely stands as Oppenheim’s tallest real estate task yet. Still, he voices confidence in drawing international billionaire clientele through splashy marketing and tapping into the prestige of listing a celebrity-owned architectural gem - albeit one requiring eight figures more to not resemble an abandoned bunker.

