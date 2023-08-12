Recent images capturing the drastic makeover of Bianca Censori, the 28-year-old Australian architect who entered a non-legally binding union with American rapper Kanye West in January, have ignited discussions surrounding their relationship's nature and the influence it might be bringing on her appearance.

Dramatic style shift for Bianca Censori

Bianca's recent unconventional style choices have been capturing headlines, especially her appearances in Italy donning see-through outfits while walking barefoot, a style that has raised eyebrows and left local observers upset.

The possibility of influence from Kanye West

Critics have raised concerns over the dramatic shift in Bianca's style, with speculations emerging that Kanye West, renowned for his Yeezy designs, could be wielding significant influence over her fashion choices. Carly Dober, a director at the Australian Association of Psychologists, suggested that this transformation could signify Kanye's attempt to dictate Bianca's wardrobe, referencing a scene from Keeping Up with the Kardashians where he restyled Kim Kardashian.

Public response and speculation about Bianca Censori

Public reactions to the evolving style of the couple have ranged from concerns to outright speculation about the nature of their relationship. Social media users have expressed opinions that range from questioning Bianca's autonomy in her choices to pondering whether she's being influenced or controlled by Kanye. Others have drawn parallels to Kanye's past behavior with Kim Kardashian and urged Bianca to be cautious. One social media user commented: 'I would bet the farm she has absolutely no say in what she wears, or anything else for that matter, as long as she is with him.' Another wrote: 'I'm wondering if she is being mind-controlled?' Others have criticized the way Bianca is being styled, with one user stating: 'Dressing her like a clown and probably controlling every aspect of her life. She looks miserable. She won't last long. Kayne will find a new doll to dress up.' The dramatic shift in Bianca's appearance since her relationship with Kanye began has led fans to urge her to follow the lead of Kim Kardashian and consider her own individuality in these changes.

