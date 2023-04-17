Is Kanye West's documentary a 'revelation driven film'? Producer Jeremy Lee reveals

Kanye West, the renowned American rapper is currently making headlines after his documentary was sold to several broadcasters and platforms by the Abacus Media Rights. The documentary feature “We Need to Talk About Kanye” was ordered by the BBC in February which explores the rollercoaster life and career of Kanye West, A.K.A. Ye. Recently, producer Jeremy Lee spoke to a tabloid and opened up about the idea of film and so much more.

Jeremy Lee opens up about the idea of Kanye West’s documentary

In an interview with Variety, Jeremy Lee was asked about the starting point of the film, to which he replied, “Ye’s recent behavior has prompted both condemnation and a re-evaluation of his place in popular culture. With recent events as a starting point, the documentary and accompanying eight-part podcast series explore Ye’s two decades in the public eye amid a rumored YE2024 election campaign.” When asked about if Kanye West have any control of the film, Jeremy answered, “Ye is aware of but has no editorial control over the documentary.” Furthermore, Jeremy was asked that what is in the film which will drive the audience to watch and he said, “Underpinned with world class journalism and unique access to members of Ye’s inner circle, this is a revelation driven film which sheds new light on recent events.”

Kanye West's personal life

The American rapper has been constantly in the limelight these days, thanks to his secret wedding with Bianca Censori. If the reports are to be believed, Kanye West married Censori, who is an architectural designer who hails from Australia, in a private ceremony that was held in Beverly Hills, on January 12, Thursday. He entered wedlock again, just two months after his divorce from the renowned American reality star, Kim Kardashian. Now the rumourmills suggest that there is evident friction between West's current wife and ex-wife, and Kim clearly 'hates' Censori.

