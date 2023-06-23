Is Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori pregnant? Here's what fans think

Kanye West might be welcoming his first baby with his 'wife', Bianca Censori. The rapper is currently on vacation in Japan with Bianca, and his eldest daughter North West. Bianca wore a sheer red bodysuit in the photos taken by her sister. While some fans suspected the Yeezy designer had plastic surgery, others speculated she was pregnant.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori in Japan

The Yeezy designer has made headlines for her high-fashion looks ever since she started dating the rapper. Bianca was recently spotted wearing a sheer red bodysuit that accentuated her curves. In a photo posted by her sister, Bianca and Kanye sat on a stone bench while the rapper kept his face hidden with a mask.

Kanye sported a black t-shirt with shoulder pads and paired it with his sock shoes. Bianca was seen seated beside him while she smiled sweetly at the camera.

Is Kanye West having a child with his wife, Bianca Censori?

Bianca’s bodysuit was well-fitted and perfectly showed off her curves. This made fans discuss if the star’s wife had gone through plastic surgery. Fans noticed that Bianca looked curvier than usual, which a few fans speculated could be because of a possible pregnancy. The rapper welcoming another baby is a total possibility as he has admitted wanting 7 children in the past. According to People, Kanye told James Corden, "I want seven kids," while adding that he did not like "going out at nighttime." The rapper seems to be a family guy, as he admitted he preferred “being at home with my family at night as much as possible.”

While fans started discussing a potential pregnancy, few started talking about how Kanye’s ex, Kim Kardashian, would react to it. "Could you imagine how upset Kim would be if she got pregnant?" one fan wrote.

"Oh she would be LIVID!!! I don’t know if Ye wants more kids. But she would be incredibly livid. I think Bianca wants kids," another added in response.

Kanye and Kim got married in 2014 and divorced in 2021. In their 7 years of marriage, the couple was blessed with 4 children, North 10, Saint 7, Psalm 4, and daughter Chicago, 5. Kanye reportedly got married to Bianca Censori in January 2023, and they currently have no kids together.

