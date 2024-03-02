Is Karol G Ok? Grammy Winning Singer Breaks Silence After Private Jet Makes Emergency Landing Following Distress Call

Karol G, a Grammy-winning singer known for her vibrant Latin music, found herself in a frightening situation when her private jet encountered smoke in the cockpit, prompting an emergency landing at Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles on March 1. Despite the ordeal, Karol G took to social media to reassure fans of her safety after reports of the incident emerged, alleviating concerns about her well-being.

Is Karol G ok?

Karol G's private plane made an emergency landing late Thursday night due to smoke detected inside the aircraft. The Colombian singer was en route to Guatemala City for her Mañana Sera Bonito LATM Tour when the incident occurred over Southern California. Video footage captured the emergency landing with an accompanying emergency vehicle. Karol was accompanied by friends, family, and team members during the ordeal, as they all awaited further updates on the situation.

The AMARGURA singer took to her Instagram Story on Friday to talk about the incident. In Spanish, she wrote, “Thank you to everyone who’s worried and those who’ve reported with messages [red heart] my family, my team and I are all doing great and thankful for a new opportunity... God takes care of us and blesses us daily with life and health,” reassuring her fans that she’s safe.

What happened with Karol G’s private jet?

Karol G's private jet reportedly made an emergency landing on Thursday night due to smoke in the cockpit, according to local media outlet ABC7. The incident occurred at Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles around 9 p.m. local time. The plane, carrying 16 people, had departed from Hollywood Burbank Airport earlier that evening. However, it had to turn back midair after the pilot reported the smoke issue.

Following the emergency landing, footage captured by ABC7 showed the Grammy-winning star, embracing some of her fellow passengers on the tarmac. Airport emergency vehicles were also present upon the jet's arrival. No injuries were reported immediately, and the cause of the smoke has yet to be disclosed, according to the outlet.

Karol G's private jet features a decoration inspired by the barbed wire heart tattoo adorning her left arm, which she revealed in an interview with Allure in 2022. Describing the significance of the tattoo, she explained, “People don't know that this tattoo is the opener of my [next] album. I mean, literally, a lot of things start from here. The tattoo represents a moment in my life where I questioned myself a lot. I strengthened and weakened myself a lot. It was a very important moment for me personally, not for my career. For Carolina.”

The star, known by her real name Carolina Giraldo Navarro, is presently embarked on her Mañana Será Bonito tour in Latin America.

