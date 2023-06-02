Is Kate Middleton becoming the Royal family’s fresh face with new traditions? Here's what we know

Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton excellently pulled off a ‘Royal Family coup’ which has made many believe she is the fresh face representing the Royals. This was after she nailed her split between traditional appearances and charity work. Experts say that Kate Middleton proves herself to be the most resourceful Princess of Wales. She is excellent in her new role after King Charles III’s coronation.

Is Kate Middleton becoming a fresh face of the Royal family?

According to expert Daniela Elser, Kate Middleton, the future queen is becoming the fresh face of the Royal Family as she is already making notable changes to the Royal traditions. Elser said, “Kate is not just nailing the dress code but the actual job too.” She added that in the last couple of years Kate has pulled off the biggest royal coup since the Stuarts got to have a go on the throne. The Princess of Wales is against the idea of just being there to "apathetically open things" and "practice ribbon cutting" and is pushing through with a major plan which was likened to the Stuarts' coup of 1603.

On the other hand, working with Royal Foundation Centre For Early Childhood, Kate has been particularly praised as a "touchy feely kiddie initiative that is high on crayon funding and low on intellectual heft". Elser continued to praise Kate. She praised the works from the Princess of Wales noting how the foundation had an aim to "tackle homelessness, addiction and mental health in the next generation."

Kate Middelton, Royal Family’s spotlight

Crediting Middleton’s coup and the "desire" she has shown with the project, Elsar noted that Princess Kate has been a busy figure in the Royal Family's spotlight. From a "business task force" made up of nine CEOs from around the world, to a "UK-wide advertising campaign" and a "op-ed piece for the Financial Times", it seems the Princess is front and center. At the end, Elser added, “Someone has really been hiding not only their light but a helluva lot of ambition under her designer bushel” and Kate is nailing it strength to strength by going all around.

Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales made a sweet appearance recently with her family at King Charles III’s coronation. Her beautiful homage to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana also won her praise and appreciation from the Royal family fans.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did Kate Middleton copy Meghan Markle's style during her recent appearance? Royal fans think so