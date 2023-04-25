Is Kate Middleton trying to fix things between Prince William and Prince Harry? Find out

Things between Prince Harry and Prince William are not on the best terms and their cold equation is no secret among the people. As per sources, Kate Middleton wants to fix things between the two brothers. Continue reading to know details about the equation between the royals and the recent update about the Duchess wanting to act as a relationship fixer.

Kate Middleton wants to fix things between Prince William and Prince Harry

Royal commentator Shannon Felton Spence told Fox News, "Kate, William, and Harry were very close. Catherine wants to mend the relationship between the brothers. Her own family is very close and has a tight-knit unit that includes the spouses and children of each of the Middleton siblings. No one enjoys being estranged from people who they care for."

ALSO READ: Why did Kate Middleton think of walkabout with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle one of hardest things to do?

As per reports, it was Middleton who suggested stepping out with Harry and his wife, actress Meghan Markle after Queen Elizabeth II's death in September 2022. "Kate certainly had to have talked Prince William into making that appearance with his brother outside Kensington Palace. William certainly was in no mood to make nice with Prince Harry, and by all accounts still isn't," Christopher Andersen, author of The King, told the portal.

"Whenever these four are together, I don't think we have seen anything but forced smiles on all their faces. Actually, when it comes to acting the part of someone who seems totally unfazed by all the drama swirling around her, Kate really delivers the most convincing performance. She never lets her guard down the way the other three do," he added.

He further mentioned that Middleton and Harry had a "special bond" and that the rift between the brothers "weighs on her more heavily than people realize." Shannon Felton Spence further told the portal, "Catherine is not on a group chat encouraging everyone to work it out. But in her own way, within her own home and family, she does speak with William and to their staff about a way out of this estrangement."

"Everyone is hurt — all around. But they all know that long-term, this estrangement is not good for anyone," she added. British royal expert Hilary Fordwich feels, "We know for certain that Kate initiated the conversation between the brothers when we saw them after the funeral for Prince Philip when she brokered, in front of the world, the brief conversation between brothers as they walked in Windsor."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why did Kate leave out Meghan Markle’s kids Archie and Lilibet out of a birthday tribute to Queen Elizabeth?

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex will attend his father, Prince Charle's coronation on May 6, 2023. The Duchess of Sussex aka Meghan Markle, on the other hand, will remain in California. Despite Harry's confirmed attendance, things between the brothers are still very cold and the two have reportedly kept their distance.