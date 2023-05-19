Is Kate Middleton's relationship with Queen Camilla hit a rough patch? Details inside

The Princess of Wales was "angry" with the newly crowned queen over the guest list for King Charles' coronation on May 6, according to royal writer Tom Bower. Kate refused to curtsy for the monarch as she left Westminster Abbey.

Bower, 76, stated on "Dan Wootton Tonight" on Tuesday that Middleton, 41, and her husband, Prince William, 40, were unhappy because the princess was only permitted to invite four of her family members, whereas Camilla had 20 people there.

The Post sought a response from the Princess of Wales and Buckingham Palace.

Queen Camilla's coronation guest list

Bower said, "Camilla brought 20 Parker Bowleses to the coronation, and there were only four Middletons allowed to be present at the ceremony," later explaining that it was unjust that the Middleton siblings could not bring their significance or any other person

Reason why Queen Camillla was not curtsy

"If you look at the coronation footage, as the king and queen leave the thrones and head for the exit of Westminster Abbey," Bower added, "you'll see that everyone bows and curtsies to the king, and no one moves a limb, a muscle, when Camilla passes."

"And it's because they were mad at Camilla." Bower went on to say that the outpouring of rage against the king was felt throughout the audience.

"All of the people who helped Camilla get the crown on her head were excluded from that coronation, and they were furious," Bower said.

"Kate and William were also upset. That rage swept across that little section of the crowd near the throne in the heart of Westminster Abbey."

"And it was absolutely noticeable to those who had been excluded that nobody — let alone Kate —curted to Queen Camilla," Bower said.

The animosity with her stepmother-in-law lasted even throughout the coronation concert the next day, which was attended by 20,000 people.

"What's more, at the Windsor concert the following day, William makes no mention of Queen Camilla [in his speech]." "There is a tension there," the author explained.

Bower added that the occasion had taken its toll on Queen Camilla and that in the weeks leading up to the lavish event, Camilla seemed to be "exhausted."

About Queen Camilla and King Charles relationship timeline

Queen Camilla wed Andrew Parker Bowles in 1973, and King Charles wed Princess Diana in 1981. However, King Charles and Camilla's sexual relationship was unaffected by their separation.

A private phone call between King Charles and the present Queen Camilla in 1993 was leaked, sparking a major controversy. Both of them separated from their partners in the years that followed.

King Charles and Queen Camilla started dating in 1997, a year after Diana passed away. They later got married in 2005. Following the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8, 2022, Charles succeeded her as King Charles III, and Camilla assumed the title of Queen Consort.

