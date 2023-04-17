Is Kathy Griffin suffering from 'complex PTSD'? Comedian reveals

Comedian Kathy Griffin has recently revealed that she is diagnosed with complex PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder). She is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as she keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. The comedian who is known for her controversies recently shared a video on TikTok account revealing that she has been suffering from complex PTSD and asked her followers for recommendations on how to cope with it.

Kathy Griffin reveals she has been diagnosed with complex PTSD

In the video, the 62-year-old was quoted saying, “"Let's talk about PTSD. Never talked about it publicly. You can laugh or whatever, but I've been diagnosed with complex PTSD, and it's called an extreme case. I’d love to hear from you about depression and anxiety. If any of you know my story, you’ll understand that this really started for me about 5 and a half years ago. Wink.’ Well, indirectly she took a dig at the setback she faced in her personal and professional life after she posed with a bloodied replica of former President Donald Trump's head in 2017. Post the controversial photoshoot, the comedian lost some good work opportunities and faced a massive backlash.

Moreover, in another video which she shared on Friday, Kathy revealed that she had an eight-hour long anxiety attack. She said, “Eight hours of freaking writhing in pain in the bed. Today, I felt like one might be coming on. So, I’m on my walk now, and I’m outside and looking at the ocean, which is helpful. And I’m sort of almost like mid-anxiety attack right now. It feels good to be walking my way through it. I just keep telling myself it won’t last forever.”

What is PTSD?

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a mental health disorder that is triggered after a person suffered or had witnessed a terrifying event. As per the research, the symptoms may include flashbacks, severe anxiety, nightmares, and uncontrollable thoughts about the traumatic event.

