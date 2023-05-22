Is Katy Perry eyeing collaboration with rapper Ice Spice? The Firework singer REVEALS

During her recent puppy interview with BuzzFeed, American Idol judge – Katy Perry got candid about a multitude of topics ranging from being a judge in a reality television show to her music and motherhood.

This interview is definitely one of the cutest things on the internet today as puppies kept swarming around Katy Perry to seek her attention. At one point, Perry even gave a mini concert to the puppies and almost took one of them with her.

Over the course, Katy Perry also talked about the collaboration that she has her sights on.

Katy Perry on collaborating with new artist

During the puppy interview with BuzzFeed, Katy Perry was questioned about wide ranging topics which also included which up and coming artist would the Fireworks singer love to collaborate with. To this Perry simply replied with Ice Spice’s name without any hesitation.

Ice Spice is definitely one of the up and coming artists who is no stranger to collaborative success. The rapper has earned quite a name for herself by establishing her songs such as Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2, PinkPantheress, and Princess Diana. Ice Spice quickly rose to fame in industry with her work and even became face of Kim Kardashian’s brand SKIMS.

Katy Perry on being American Idol judge

Katy Perry has often received huge social media backlash because of her actions during the American Idol season 21. During the puppy interview, she shared how being a woman and having a strong opinion is one of the hardest parts of being an Idol judge.

However, the Fireworks singer also said that being an American Idol judge is also quite rewarding since she is able to help people to find their purpose and passion. Katy Perry also shared how working with Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan were some of her favorite memories from American Idol.

