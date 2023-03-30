Is Keanu Reeves dating someone? Here's everything we know about his dating history

Canadian actor Keanu Reeves is one of the most loved and respected actors in the industry, be it among fans or colleagues and peers. The Matrix star recently starred in John Wick: Chapter 4 which has received a lot of critical as well as commercial success already despite releasing less than a week back. On being asked about the love he gets on the Internet, the 58-year-old star told People, "I really appreciate the goodwill."

One of the most asked questions on the Internet is always about whether Reeves is single or not and who he is currently dating. Continue reading to know if and who is dating as well as a brief timeline of his past relationships and dating history.

Is Keanu Reeves dating someone?

Reeves has been dating American visual artist Alexandra Grant since 2019. The two were originally friends before they pursued things romantically and started dating. The 49-year-old artist and Reeves have collaborated many times with Grant helping him write his picture book Ode to Happiness, as well as working on the art book Shadows together. The duo also co-founded the publishing company X Artists' Books in 2017.

"No one can move the way he can. He's a really extreme performer. That's a huge piece of why those images are so interesting," Grant told Los Angeles Times. A source told US Weekly, "Alexandra and Keanu are a great team. She loves cooking him meals at home and they both love films and books. They actually have a little book club just the two of them where they read each other's favorites."

Despite dating since 2019, Reeves and Grant are in no hurry to get married. "They are in no rush to make it to the altar. They have both been in a lot of serious relationships before, so they are content just being with each other, but nothing is ever off the table," a source told the portal. When Reevs was recently asked about his last moment of bliss, he told People, "A couple of days ago with my honey. We were in bed. We were connected. We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great. It was just really nice to be together."

Keanu Reeves' dating history

Reeves dated his co-star Jill Schoelen from 1986 to 1989 after meeting on the sets of Babes in Toyland. He met Sofia Coppola when he was shooting for Dracula which her father Francis Ford Coppola was directing. The two dated briefly and broke up in 1992, the same year they met. Amanda de Cadenet wrote in her book, "We met when I was two months pregnant, 19 years old, and married to another man [John Taylor of Duran Duran]. Within minutes of first laying eyes on [Reeves], I remember thinking, 'I wonder how many pregnant women have affairs?' I was surprised by my strong attraction to a man I had just met."

She made it clear though that Reeves was a "man with hardcore ethics" and only went on a date with her after she divorced her husband. The action star dated Jennifer Syme from 1999 to 2001 after meeting at a party for Keanu's band Dogstar. Syme gave birth to their stillborn child Ava a month prior to the 9-month mark. The duo briefly broke up but reconciled shortly after. Syme died in a car crash and Reeves was there as a pallbearer for her and their daughter's funeral. he was also romantically linked to Claire Forlani and though they never confirmed it, sources claim they dated from 2004 to 2006.

