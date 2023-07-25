Is Keke Palmer looking to date women after allegedly splitting with Darius Jackson? Actor REVEALS

Keke Palmer, the talented actor known for her roles in film and television, has recently opened up about her sexuality during a conversation with Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday on The Best Podcast Ever. Palmer discusses her process of self-exploration, coming out as a free spirit, and how her family reacted to her journey of understanding her own identity.

Keke Palmer on embracing self-discovery

In her conversation with Raven-Symoné, Palmer expressed, "There was a moment in my life where I was like ya know, can I be myself? The moment where you overthink sh*t. That's not even me, why am I overthinking this? I guess you just get to the point where I want my life to be my own life."

Keke Palmer parents' acceptance and unspoken support

While sharing her experiences, Palmer revealed, "There is like an unsaid thing that can make you feel -- and because I liked guys too, I was kinda like, 'Well, we don't have to talk about it.' Because I like guys too, it was like that's another extra thing that no one really has to know about. I don't really have to live out."

Keke Palmer expresses her sexuality through art

Keke Palmer's openness about her sexuality has been evident in her art and music as well. Her music video for "I Don't Belong to You" represented the modern woman, unbound by traditional labels of sexuality. “The video was to represent the young woman today -- it’s not the traditional woman anymore -- and not the specifics of ’Am I gay? Am I straight? Am I bi?’” the actress told People. “I’m making the rules for myself, and I don’t have to be stuck down to one label.”As the actor has been in the public eye with her recent relationship with Darius Jackson and the birth of their son, she continues to navigate her journey of self-acceptance. Embracing her body and newfound empowerment after childbirth, Palmer's positive approach to self-image and identity serves as an inspiration to many. Palmer's candidness and bravery in discussing her journey to self-discovery shed light on the importance of acceptance and authenticity in the entertainment industry.

