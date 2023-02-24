Is Ken Jennings making a comeback on Jeopardy? Here's when he is returning

Good news for Jennings fans! The legend of Jeopardy will be back on the show much earlier than expected. In the latest episode of ‘Inside Jeopardy’ that came out on 20 th Feb (Monday), producer Sarah Foss announced Ken Jennings’ return date. Ken is currently on a break and will soon be returning to the show once the High School Reunion Tournament gets over. Most likely, he is set to host the show on 10 th March along with Stephen Webb.

Looks like Jennings’ fan base is overpowering Mayim Bialik’s popularity in the game show. The 39th season of the show featured Jennings and Bialik as permanent hosts. However, fans were speculating how long Jennings would be hosting the show. It was previously believed that he would not be coming back to the show. While chatting with a contestant on the show earlier this month, Jennings somewhere hinted that he will be around for some time only. The champion has hosted most of the shows of the 39th season, but right now, Bialik alone is hosting the High School Reunion Tournament.

Fan’s reaction to Ken Jennings’ arrival on Jeopardy

Fans have been pleading for Jennings' return to the show on Twitter. One person tweeted - “I want Ken Jennings to stay with daytime Jeopardy pleeeeaaasse. I really like him and watch it every day,”. While another user wrote - “I am definitely in Team Ken, but first and foremost, I am a Jeopardy fan. I will watch it whoever the host is”.

About Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik

An American host and author, Ken Jennings is best known for hosting the U.S. game show “Jeopardy”. He holds 74 continuous wins on Jeopardy and is much-loved by the audiences. On the other hand, Mayim Bialik is a popular American actress who rose to fame for her role as Amy Farrah in the renowned sitcom ‘The Big Bang Theory’. She began hosting the game show ‘Jeopardy’ in August 2021. She has won several accolades, including Critics’ Choice Television Awards and has been nominated for Primetime Emmy Awards four times.

