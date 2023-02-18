Is Kendall Jenner dating Bad Bunny after breakup with Devin Booker? Here are all the details explained

Though Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have not been seen or photographed together they are at the center of relationship rumors. The 27 year old model parted ways with NFL player Devin Booker in September 2022. Here are all the details you need to know.

Are Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner dating?

According to Cosmopolitan multiple witnesses saw Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny making out in a private club. There are no pictures taken together of the rumored couple. Reportedly witnesses also saw Bad Bunny’s car leaving only a couple of minutes after Kendall Jenner left the club. However these are only rumors as none of the official sources of both the parties have confirmed the same.

Fans reaction

Twitter has been spiraling over the news of Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner dating. Fans have a lot of opinions of them getting together and most of them are not good. One user tweeted that even rumors of Kendall and Bunny together makes her sick to the stomach. Bad Bunny’s fans are disappointed that they might not have any chance with the musician anymore.