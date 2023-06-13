Is Kendall Jenner expecting her first child? Here's the TRUTH

Kendall Jenner is making headlines after the latest trailer of The Kardashians kept fans guessing if the star is pregnant or not. The fans are at the edge of their seats after the preview of the trailer for episode 4 of season 3 of The Kardashians presented the question. In the preview, Kendall is asked about her pregnancy, to which she shyly smiles at the camera and does not answer. Is Kendall Jenner really pregnant? Here is what we know

Kendall Jenner pregnancy rumors

The trailer for episode 4 of season 3 of The Kardashians has left fans speechless and speculating about the big question. The trailer shows Kendall Jenner being questioned about pregnancy. As Kendall sits on the couch, a show producer interrogates the model while shocking fans, “How’s the pregnancy going?” Kendall doesn’t reply to the question but smiles shyly at the camera.

Fans have been losing their minds over the scene while speculating if the news is true and if Kendall is ready to be a first-time mom. Given the fact that Kendall is the only one out of the Kardashian-Jenner clan who doesn’t have kids, fans are eager to see what the next episode reveals.

Is Kendall Jenner really pregnant?

Kendall herself is not pregnant, but what we are guessing is a surrogate is involved. In November, Page Six reported that her horse was pregnant via a surrogate. A lot of fans thought that the trailer was just a tease and that the next episode would bring clarification about the pregnancy rumors.

While the speculation about the model being pregnant was on the rise, fans took to Twitter to claim that the pregnancy the producer referred to was not Kendall’s but her horse’s.

Fans react to Kendall’s pregnancy rumors

The viewers of the show are collectively losing their minds as they wait for the next episode to reveal the truth. While a majority of the people are guessing that the pregnancy announcement will be that of her horse, a few believe that there is a possibility the model has decided to start her own family.

One fan tweeted hinting at the possibility that Kendall is pregnant with her rumored boyfriend Bad Bunny’s child. They wrote, “do we think kendall jenner is actually pregnant? with a little bad bunny in the oven?”

Another quickly called of the speculation while writing, “I feel like it's a joke or they're being deceptive because if she really was pregnant then I feel like it would be everywhere !!!! I think kendall is still deep in her career in modeling so I doubt she is pregnant, but who knows!!! I don't think anyone needs to rush her either !”

Fans won’t have to wait much longer for clarification as the new episode of Season 3 will reveal the answer to the big question.

