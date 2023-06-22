Is Kendall Jenner planning to embrace motherhood soon? The Kardashians star makes major revelations

Kendall Jenner, the famous model-reality tv star had recently made headlines after rumors of her pregnancy circulated on social media. It was speculated that The Kardashians star is expecting her first child with her rumored boyfriend Bad Bunny. However, Kendall later dismissed the rumors and confirmed that she is not pregnant yet. But recently, the supermodel opened up about the possibility of having kids and stated that she is indeed 'excited' about that phase.

Kendall Jenner is ready to embrace motherhood

The Kardashians, who is the only member in the Kardashians-Jenner family who is yet to have a kid, recently opened up about having children. Kendall Jenner stated that she is excited to have children someday, and has already laid clear plans to raise them. "I’m excited for that time in my life," stated the 27-year-old in her recent interview with The Wall Street Journal. However, Kendall Jenner also made it clear that she is not yet ready to embrace motherhood, and is in no rush to start a family soon. "I just know that time is not right now," she stated.

Kendall has no plans to raise her children in Los Angeles

As you may know, the reality TV star is fiercely private about her personal life, which makes her the exact opposite of the other Kardashian-Jenner family members. Interestingly, Kendall Jenner is planning to move out of Los Angeles once she gets pregnant, due to the same reason. In her interview with The Wall Street Journal, The Kardashians star also stated that she wants to have a family and raise her kids, away from the media glare. She believes that moving out of LA is the best way to achieve it.

Kardashians-Jenner kids

The eldest sister of the Kar-Jenner clan, Kourtney Kardashian is expecting her first child with her husband Travis Barker. Kim Kardashian is the mother of four kids. Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, on the other hand, are blessed with two kids each. Rob Kardashian is the father of a daughter, whom he co-parents with Blac Chyna.

