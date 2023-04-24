Is Kendall Jenner’s man Bad Bunny just ‘leading her on’? Kardashian fans think so

The Un Verano Sin Ti hitmaker – Bad Bunny had been one of the main headliners at the 2023 Coachella music festival. His performance garnered huge attention and fans were quite impressed with the concept.

Not only for his professional work, Bad Bunny has also been making headlines for his newfound romance with Kendall Jenner. The duo have been spotted together on multiple occasions where they looked cozy with each other. The 27 year old model also attended Bad Bunny’s 2023 headlining set at the music festival.

However, some fans think that Bad Bunny might be just leading on Kendall Jenner. Here is why.

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner

Now in an online thread, Kardashian’s eagle-eyed fans claimed that they spotted Bad Bunny’s ex Gabriela Berlingeri at his headlining set during 2023 Coachella.

Bad Bunny and Gabriela Berlingeri first sparked dating rumors back in 2017 and made their red carpet debut around three years later. They had broken off and earlier this year Kendall Jenner sparked dating speculation with Bad Bunny.

Netizens think that Bad Bunny is not completely over Gabriela Berlingeri and is only dating Kendall Jenner to get back at his ex girlfriend. One critic wrote, ‘Gabriela and Bad Bunny have an open relationship. I do believe they broke it off completely’ while the other one commented, ‘When he got with Kendall, he was probably going out of his way to get Gaby back. So they might be back on’.

One user also mentioned, ‘If Gabriella's [sic] there, this leads me to believe Kendall and Bad Bunny aren’t that serious’.

Earlier it was also reported that Kendall Jenner’s ex Devin Booker also does not believe that this relationship is going to last because the Latino rapper is not her type and there seems to be no longevity between them.

