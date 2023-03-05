Is Kevin Costner actually leaving Yellowstone? Here's what cast members have to say

Kevin Costner, who has been there since season one of Yellowstone and held the show with his performance, will be seen in the season finale, which is gearing up to hit the screen this year. If the reports are true, then it is likely to be said that Kevin Costner will take an exit from the show after shooting his final sequel.

The reports suggest that the actor has alluded to different plans for him. Kevin, who was associated with Yellowstone from its very start and was part of its spin-off, will be making his last appearance on season 5 of the drama series.

Which will also come to the fore with the departure of Kevin Costner, season 5 of Yellowstone will be its final season.

With its intriguing storyline and vintage-style visuals, the coming season is already creating an impact on the viewers, as fans have always shown support and love for the show. Which will also make this season a hit. Kevin Costner’s dedication and his mind-blowing performance throughout the season have been commendable. And for the same reason, he has become the talk of the town.

Here is what the cast of Yellowstone has to say about his outstanding work.

Piper Perabo and Lainey Wilson spoke about Kevin Costner at the Billboard Women in Music awards gala, which was held on Wednesday. Where Perabo mentioned that Costner is amazing in what he does and delivers on the set, she also added that being around Kevin Costner is inspiring, and he holds so much potential as an actor.

Lainey Wilson, who has played the role of musician Abby, says that she can't wait to work with him as she has heard great things about the actor. She mentioned how much the show "Yellowstone" has given her and how it has paved the way for a decent career as she has gathered a good amount of knowledge and learning from the show.

When the cast were asked about the season’s ending and some surface details about the show, they refused to answer and remained tight-lipped. And what leaves us with a question is whether Kevin Costner's leaving the show will lead the series Yellowstone to continue the season or not. And this will be made clear with its season 5 trailer and screening, which is due for this year.

