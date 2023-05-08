Is Kevin Costner taking a break at Gold Range amid divorce drama? Deets here

Things don't seem fine with Yellowstone's fame, Kevin Costner, currently. The actor is on the verge of ending his 19-year marriage to Christine Baumgartner. Amid the divorce drama, Costner decided to take a break. He was spotted having a relaxed session. For the unversed, a few days ago, the Yellowstone actor released a statement and expressed regret over the divorce situation. He said that he was ‘forced’ to take part in the divorce due to ‘events beyond his control’.

Kevin Costner takes a break amid divorce drama

Despite the tumult surrounding his divorce, Kevin Costner was seen practicing his swing at a driving course in Utah. He was busy working on his newest film. The actor was reportedly having a fantastic time at BigShots Golf in St. George on Tuesday night. This was just hours after TMZ broke the news that his wife Christine was calling it quits after 19 years of marriage.

Kevin was with members of the cast or crew of his new western epic, ‘Horizon: An American Saga,’ which he is filming in the Beehive State. The actor had a fairly impressive swing and even seemed like he was instructing.

Christine files for divorce from Kevin Costner

It was recently reported that Kevin Costner’s wife, Christine has filed for divorce. The filing by Christine utterly caught Kevin off guard. According to a report in a section of the media, the sources said that the news of the divorce was terrible for Costner.

Amidst the divorce drama, rumors surfaced on the internet about Kevin impregnating a member of the Yellowstone cast. However, later, the makers reacted to the rumors and dismissed them as false.

About Kevin Costner’s career walk-through

American actor, producer, director, and musician Kevin Costner holds numerous honors that have been bestowed upon him, such as two Academy Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and a Primetime Emmy Award.

Work-wise, Costner has the upcoming movie Horizon: An American Saga in his kitty. In addition, he is credited as the film's director and co-writer of the script. The pre- and post-Civil War expansion will be the focus of Horizon, which will take viewers through the colonization of the American West. Reportedly, Kevin, who was seen in Yellowstone, will also mark an exit from the show.

ALSO READ: Is Yellowstone coming to end after fifth season amid Kevin Costner and Taylor Sheridan dispute? DETAILS here

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Yellowstone fame Kevin Costner’s wife ditches wedding ring in first photos after filing for divorce