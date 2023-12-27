Is Kevin Spacey going to run for President? Actor makes candid revelation on Tucker Carlson's Christmas show

Kevin Spacey, the Academy Award-winning actor who had been absent from the entertainment industry for a while, was recently found not guilty of allegations of sexual misconduct by a London court. In a latest interview with Tucker Carlson, the actor opened up and in a fictional moment, he joked that he might run for President.

Kevin Spacey, who faced sexual misconduct allegations during the MeToo movement, recently appeared in an interview with Tucker Carlson after a long hiatus. The interview, which was released on Sunday, featured Spacey giving a fictional twist to the Presidential race. In the interview, Spacey is seen saying that the country needs a person like him in dark times.

Rekindling his old tradition of posting cryptic videos on Christmas Eve, Spacey portrayed his character of villainous Frank Underwood for a moment in the interview. “I think we both can agree that we need to get some adults back in the room. So if that means taking on the chief executive role, well, that's a sacrifice I’m willing to make for this great nation,” Spacey said, leaving everyone amused by his revered Frank Underwood character.

The TV series House of Cards removed the character of Frank Underwood in its last season after actor Kevin Spacey faced serious allegations of sexual misconduct. However, a London court has recently acquitted Spacey of nine sexual offense charges. Since then, he has been attempting to make a comeback.

Kevin Spacey accuses Netflix of stabbing him in the back

In the final season of House of Cards, Netflix decided to drop Kevin Spacey after he was accused of sexual misconduct as part of the MeToo movement. When questioned about these allegations in an interview with Carlson, Spacey denied them and maintained his innocence. According to Spacey, his downfall was due to a "media frenzy", and he accused Netflix of hypocrisy, claiming that they promote diversity and inclusion, yet they discarded him based on unproven accusations.

Spacey also said, “They say House Of Cards put Netflix on the map but let's be honest, Kevin Spacey put House Of Cards on the map. People tuned in for me, not for the streaming platform,” implying that it was a craze for his character Frank Underwood that made people watch Netflix and not otherwise.

Meanwhile, House of Cards is known to have attracted a significant number of subscribers to Netflix because of the immense popularity of the show, particularly the character of Frank Underwood. Throughout five seasons, Underwood's character developed a cult following but was eventually dropped from the final season following allegations.

In the fourth quarter of 2012, Netflix reported a total of nearly 31 million subscribers, which was just before the popular show debuted. Within three years, the number of subscribers had more than doubled, and since 2015, it has more than doubled again. This information is based on a public summary of quarterly reports.

