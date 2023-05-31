Is Khloe Kardashian back with Tristan Thompson? Here’s what we know

Fans kept guessing after rumors about Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s reconciliation kept popping up. The pair share two children together, their daughter True, and son Tatum who they welcomed through a surrogate. Even though Khloe and Tristan have had a rocky relationship in the past, they’ve not let that get in the way of being good parents.

Are Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson together?

Despite numerous rumors about Khloe and Tristan getting back together, it seems like the two have decided to team up and just be good parents. TMZ has recently reported that the two have been operating as parents for months. Since Tristan lives near Khloe’s place, his visits have been frequent, resulting in the duo spending more time together. Earlier this week, Kardashian was spotted driving one of Tristan’s cars around. The source has revealed that the exes are in a great spot as friends.

Khloe also let Tristan and his brother stay in her house when their mother passed away. Tristan’s house was inhabitable because the star was getting his roof repaired because of some water damage, and Khloe graciously offered them a place in her house. The Keeping Up with the Kardashian alum also flew to Toronto to support Tristan when his mother passed away. The mother of two boarded a private jet to support and comfort Tristan in his time of need. Her sister, Kim Kardashian and mother, Kris Jenner, also followed suit by showing up in Toronto.

Kim was spotted at the courtside of the Laker’s game, supporting Tristan. The Skims’ owner cheered him on from the sidelines.

Khloe Kardashian talks about the surrogacy journey

Khloe spoke out about how it was a difficult decision for her to rely on surrogacy to welcome her second child with Tristan. When she spoke to Scott Disick about it Khloe admitted, "She had a very hard time accepting the whole process." The star opened up about feeling like the process was “transactional” and opened up about feeling guilty as she said, "I felt very guilty that this woman just had a baby and then you take the baby and go to another room."

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian were first linked in 2016, and the pair welcomed their first daughter, True, together in 2018. They welcomed their second child in 2022 with the help of surrogacy.

