Is Khloé Kardashian Considering Lavender Marriage? Reality Star Weighs in on Tying Knot with a Gay Man

Khloé Kardashian has fueled rumors about what she thinks of relationships after commenting on a viral social media post calling for the return of lavender marriages.

The Kardashians star responded to a video posted by content creator AJ Dronkers, who proposed reviving the idea of such marriages. In the video, Dronkers showed excitement about the possibility, indicating that he was willing to marry a straight woman as a gay man. He pointed out his strengths, such as cooking abilities, interior design passion, and emotional intelligence, and argued that such a marriage could work.

He also suggested that they raise a child in such an arrangement and underlined how he would love to co-parent with a female rather than a male. The response from Kardashian to the video was a couple of raised hands and purple heart emojis, interpreted by many to be an approving gesture.

Dronkers in his video said, "I’m ready for them to be back. I hate men. Do you hate men? If you’re a straight woman or a queer woman and you want a gay husband, I am down."

The Good American founder has had high-profile relationships in the past. She has two children, True and Tatum, with her former boyfriend, NBA basketball player Tristan Thompson before parting ways with him in 2021 following an infidelity scandal. She previously married Lamar Odom. Their marriage was started in 2009, yet after a long stint of living apart, they divorced in 2016.

For the unversed, lavender marriages originated in the early 20th century, traditionally serving as a means of allowing LGBTQ+ individuals to hide their sexuality through heterosexual marriage. In this concept of marriage, either or both parties could be from the queer community but of opposite sexes.

Although once utilized as a method of working around societal expectations and self-protection, talks about these marriages have come back into modern-day debates regarding marriage and companionship.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kardashian reflected upon reconciliation with ex-husband Odom whom she split with after infidelity rumors and his drug addiction. She said, "[Odom] was the love of my life. And if it wasn’t for drugs, I know we would still be married today. None of us knew he was on drugs until it was at least a year in. That’s what was so terrifying."

After having two tumultuous heterosexual relationships which culminated in loss and trauma, Khloé Kardashian is playfully showing interest in such a marriage that is built on friendship and straight men seem to be ranking low in her dating pool.