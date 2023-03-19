Is Khloe Kardashian getting married to Tristan Thompson? DEETS inside

Khloe Kardashian, who is best known for her appearance in ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians’, recently shared a new pic of herself with a giant diamond ring. The ‘Hulu’ star has shocked fans with her latest snap on Instagram amid rumors that she is back with ex Tristan Thompson. In that promotional picture, she could be seen wearing a black corset-style tube top and skinny blue denim jeans from the new collection of her brand ‘Good American’. She is also showing off a massive diamond ring on her ring finger, which has fuelled speculations that the Kardarshian star has been engaged to her long-time boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

As per reports, the ring has 10 carat diamonds and costs between $500,000 and $750,000. The ‘Keeping up with the Kardashian star wore a similar ring in the past at her 36th birthday party. Although, she didn’t respond to the engagement rumors that sparked back then.

A few days ago, the Kardashians star also shared a touching post on her ex-Tristan’s birthday. Khloe wrote, "Happy birthday, @realtristan13,". She called him the best father, brother, and uncle. Khloe then further appreciated the way he cares, loves, dances, hugs, carpools, and shows up for them.

Khloe and Tristan’s dramatic relationship so far

The Hulu star and NBA player have always been in an on-and-off relationship since 2016. Tristan Thompson has been unfaithful several times in their relationship. Khloe Kardashian parted ways with an NBA player for one final time after she discovered that Tristan had fathered another child with a woman when the couple was expecting their second child via surrogacy. The duo shares two children, True Thompson, and a 7-year-old son.

Also read: Is Khloe Kardashian planning to get back with her ex? New cryptic post sparks rumors | PINKVILLA

Advertisement

Also read: Khloe Kardashian reveals first look of her son’s face as she wishes ‘baby daddy’ Tristan Thompson on birthday | PINKVILLA