Reports claim American media personality Khloe Kardashian, 39, desires a third child before her milestone birthday, despite Canadian-American basketball player Tristan Thompson, 33, repeatedly cheating on her, including during her pregnancy.

According to a source from Heat Magazine, Khloé is focused on motherhood and reluctant to date. She's expressing nostalgia for having another child as True, and Tatum grows quickly. The source claimed Tristan is the only man in her life right now.

Source: Khloe considers another baby with Tristan despite no romance

Despite the absence of romance, Khloe and Tristan have built a strong bond centered around their shared love for their children. The source revealed that Khloe sees no reason why they shouldn't have another baby. Despite his past faults, Tristan has proven to be a great dad, and they've successfully healed their relationship.

Keeping Up With Kardashian star Khloe isn't as angry with him as she was when Tatum was born. She feels they have a great co-parenting relationship.

She wants another baby and suggests using a surrogate again, like last time. Tristan is unsure, but Khloe believes she can convince him. These claims have yet to be confirmed, but The U.S. Sun reported a similar story in late April.

Source to The Sun: Khloe Kardashian aims for big family, wants four kids

An exclusive source told The Sun, "Khloe desires a large family like her sisters and has expressed wanting four children. She's now contemplating a third baby through surrogacy with the professional basketball player Tristan.”

While their relationship had ups and downs, he's always been a good dad, and Khloe enjoys co-parenting with him. She believes he's matured since his mother passed away. Approaching 40, Khloe wants to take charge of her life and pursue a third child. Khloe's representative was contacted for comment.

Khloe fights back negative energy on Snapchat amid child support news

Khloe Kardashian posted a mysterious message on Snapchat that was seemingly directed at Tristan. She talked about battling negative vibes, especially after news about his child support issues surfaced. The message wished to end the negative energy trying to bring someone down.

She wrote, "May your mind be clear of dark thoughts, overthinking, and doubt. May clarity replace confusion and hope replace fear. May blessings and success fill your life, and may your spirit shine brightly, unstoppable. They're co-parenting their kids, with no signs of rekindling their romance."

Khloe & Tristan welcome baby Tatum via surrogate amid paternity and legal Turmoil

In July 2022, Khloe and Tristan welcomed their child, Tatum, via surrogate, citing medical reasons. They are also parents to their five-year-old daughter, True Thompson. Khloe's message coincided with news of Tristan's legal issues regarding fatherhood.

Recently, court documents obtained by The U.S. Sun revealed that he was ordered to pay $57,916 in overdue child support. The documents state that the NBA star missed payments to Maralee Nichols, his child's mother, from September 15, 2023, to January 31, 2024.

Maralee and Tristan welcomed Theo in December 2021, but he has not met him. At that time, Tristan was in an exclusive relationship with Khloe, and they were expecting their son Tatum via surrogate. Tristan also has a seven-year-old son named Prince with his ex, Jordan Craig. Despite the cheating scandals, Khloe supports Tristan, but the recent court order appears to have unsettled her.

Reality star keeps a connection with Theo despite separation

Fans Thought Khloe Was Moving on from Tristan Before the Cryptic Messages. Despite their Separation, She kept him in Her Life since Theo was born. A Late March Instagram Post Hinted at Moving Past Drama.

She posted birthday photos, the first with their two kids, the second with Tristan and his younger brother Amari, 17, whom he has temporary guardianship of since their mother Andrea passed away in January 2023.

Khloe didn't post her usual lengthy birthday messages alongside the pictures. Fans noticed the absence of a heartfelt caption and were happy to see her keeping Tristan at arm's length.

