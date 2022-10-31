Is Khloé Kardashian ready to date amid her complicated equation with Tristan Thompson? FIND OUT

Khloé Kardashian is en route to 'move away' from Heartbreak Station! In case you were living under a rock, The Kardashians star and ex Tristan Thompson have had a tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship. After the 31-year-old NBA player's controversial paternity scandal last year, Khloé called it quits for the final time with her baby daddy. The former couple share two children; True, 4, and a baby boy, who they welcomed in 2022. So, what does Kardashian feels about dating again? Let's find out!

According to Entertainment Tonight, a source revealed how "Khloé is keeping her options open when it comes to dating." While Khloé Kardashian "hasn't fully moved on" from the Tristan Thompson drama, for now, "she is really focused on their relationship as a family and doesn't want to rush and bring another man into the picture at this point." Nevertheless, Kardashian has all the support from her loving family and friends, who "are always trying to set her up," but are very respectful when it comes to the 38-year-old reality star-entrepreneur's "boundaries." Khloé's close ones realize that right now "is not necessarily the time."

In the past few months, Khloé Kardashian was romantically linked with a mysterious private equity investor - with big sister Kim Kardashian rumouredly playing cupid - to 365 Days franchise's lead star Michele Morrone - after the duo was spotted getting friendly at Milan Fashion Week, even posing for a cozy photo together. However, Michele's rep immediately denied the dating rumours before they could pick up more steam.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are "Cordial"

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson may have called it quits last year, but they are not taking their co-parenting duties lightly when it comes to their two lovely kids: "Khloé and Tristan are cordial. They still support one another and want to be the best parents. Their communication is relatively fluid. They try to be communicative for the sake of their family. Tristan is very involved when it comes to his dad duties. There is still a lot of rebuilding and trust that needs to take place, but they're handling this newfound transition pretty well."

Amid his paternity scandal with fitness model Maralee Nichols, which led to their son Theo, 10 months, being born, Tristan Thompson had penned an apology note to Khloé Kardashian, who he was secretly engaged to at the time: "Khloe, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you." Notably, all the drama surrounding the ex-couple has been documented in The Kardashians Season 2.

Khloé Kardashian is "Busy" as "Mom of Two"

For now, Khloé Kardashian is focused on being a doting mom to daughter True Thompson and her newborn son, with the former really settling into her role as big sister: "Khloé is busy as a mom of two. She's focusing on her baby and the bond that she and her family are sharing with him at this time. She's feeling more settled in her routine, and it helps that True loves being a big sister. True dreamed of being an older sister and she is so proud to hold that title. The connection between Khloé and her kids is very organic and loving."

We wish nothing but the very best to bada*s mamma Khloé Kardashian!

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Halloween, Khloé Kardashian recently blessed us all with the cutest photos of her baby boy on Instagram, who was dressed like Tigger and was held lovingly in True's arms, who adorned an Owlette costume, looking adorable. Kardashian's adorable caption for her munchkins read, "Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother. (Shhhhh…. But I can't wait for Halloween to be over)" Keeping details about her son low-key, fans have been left adored by all the glimpses we get of mini-Khloé! Kardashian also shared many Instagram Stories from the Kardashians' elaborate Halloween festivities, featuring Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter North, 9, as well as lovebirds Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.