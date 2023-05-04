Is Khloe Kardashian throwing shade at her sisters for attending the Met Gala without her?

Khloe Kardashian slammed her older sister Kim after she was left out of one of the year's biggest fashion events.

Kim, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner attended the 2023 Met Gala, but Khloe was unable to mark her attendance with her sisters.

Kim Kardashian made a style statement in her pearl-white dress.

Kim completed her Met Gala look in Schiaparelli's white midi dress with strands of pearls, which accessorized the gown with a big diamond-and-pearl choker, diamond stud earrings, white shoes adorned with pearls, and a matching pearl anklet. With a silky corset bodice in a golden tint completed Kim Kardashian’s look.

Her appearance was completed by an over-the-top coat worn off her shoulders and her brown hair fashioned in a dramatic updo, which went well with her Met Gala attire.

Moment when Khloe threw shades at her sisters

Kris Jenner, was seen photographing her daughter on her phone during the session and telling her, "Kim, you're doing amazing, sweetie."

Which made Khloe address this same event on her Instagram stories late Monday night when she posted a photo of Kim at the 2023 Met Gala.

In a playful dig at her elder sister, the Good American co-founder added a GIF of the words "you're doing amazing, sweetie."

Khloe also posted a video of her three siblings conversing with a reporter on the Met stairs.

"Kenny and Ky, post so I can repost your epic epic glory!" she said in a direct message to Kendall and Kylie. Photographers are not suing me."

The Jenner sisters Met Gala look

Kendall flaunted her slim legs in a handmade Marc Jacobs sequin black jumpsuit with a silver glitter collar and a Karl Lagerfeld feel.

While Kylie opted for a more conventional look, donning a red Jean Paul Gaultier gown with a back contrast of light blue and a thigh slit.

Despite being invited to the Met Gala in 2022, Khloe, her big sister Kourtney Kardashian, and their mother Kris were all absent this year.

Kim and Kylie's children, North West, nine, and Stormi Webster, five, were also spotted before the event.

Fans took the discussion further as they didn't spot Kris Jenner.

Fans were left wondering what happened to the rest of the Kardashian clan, who were not available on the red carpet.

"Surprisingly, Kris isn't there; she dresses like Karl every day," one caustic observer said.

"Anna gave all of them a chance last year, and that clearly did not work out," said another.

"Where are Khloe and Kourtney?" a fan wondered. They killed it at the Met last year, so I'm sure they got invited."

"At home, thank God," someone said.

Another commenter said, "Home because Khloe doesn't care about the red carpet like that, and Kourtney had one chance and failed."