Is Kim Kardashian crushing on Kylian Mbappe after the Tom Brady and Irina Shayk fiasco?

Kim Kardashian apparently has her sights set on Kylian Mbappé of France's football team after failing to woo Tom Brady despite having a major crush on him. Heat Magazine claims that at the now-famous Michael Rubin 4th of July party, where Brady was also present, the reality TV megastar even made flirtatious advances at Mbappe.

Is Kim Kardashian crushing on Kylian Mbappe?

Even though the star of The Kardashians was previously linked to the NFL player, an insider told the publication that Kim is desperate to land a sporting great, whether it be Brady or Mbappé.

As reports of Brady’s closeness with Irina Shayk make headlines, seemingly he is not in the picture anymore. According to the report, the insider said, “Kim and Kylian are still in the flirting stage right now. She feels as if she conjured the whole thing, which is why she's really happy about it.”

The source continued, "She saw pictures of Kylian ages ago and started telling friends she wanted a guy like him, so the fact that they're talking now is huge.” As per the source in the report, at the famous 4 July party, Kardashian was "so flirty" with Mbappé and revealed that "everyone was talking about it."

The insider further revealed that Kim has long been interested in Kylian. The source added, “She's enjoying her flirting with Tom, so this doesn't imply she's not open to something, but if she had her way, Kylian would be her first option.”

As per the source in the report, Kim isn't troubled by their significant age difference, but Kris Jenner, her mother, has some concerns about them if they start dating. The source said, "Kim is content to be a cougar and does not find the age difference between her and Kylian to be a drawback. However, her mother is pushing for Tom since she believes he is a much better option.”

When Kim Kardashian sparked dating rumors with Tom Brady

Brady and Kardashian, who have been friends since long made headlines after Tom split with his wife. A Daily Mail report said Tom and Kim were reportedly "super flirty" with one another, and that they had been "seen during the day on the beach together and again dancing at night."

Eventually, Brady's spokesperson told Entertainment Tonight that he was not dating Kim, while a source close to Kardashian shared: "Kim and Tom have friends and business partners in common, but they are not dating." Even though it has been made clear that they are not currently dating, Kardashian is rumored to have a "crush" on the former NFL player.

Refuting the idea that he spent a lot of time together with Kim at Rubin's party, Tom stated, "I barely even spoke during the party and barely even said hi.”

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian most recently dated Pete Davidson for nine months until they broke up in August 2022. She got into a relationship with Pete shortly after her separation from Kanye West.

