Is Kim Kardashian dating Tom Brady? Reality TV personality and NFL star are reportedly 'having fun'

Kim Kardashian is in the spotlight for a lot of reasons but her dating life is one aspect of her life that gets the most attention. The 42-year-old socialite is reportedly "having fun" with former NFL star Tom Brady. Continue reading to know more details about this interesting pairing and why the two are currently in contact with one another.

Are Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady dating?

Gossip page Deuxmoi had previously posted a blind saying, "This A-list star was spotted touring properties in this warm locale. The thing is, she is she was using a certain newly-single A-list athlete's golf cart as her mode of transportation. Just friends or maybe more?" The portal posted a reel and confirmed it to be about Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady.

Talking about the 42-year-old Skims founder and the 45-year-old former football player, the reel said, "I have a potential new couple announcement." An insider told Deuxmoi that Kardashian and Brady were in touch because the former is "looking to buy property in this area where Tom has a vacation home." They claimed that apart from the property hunting, the two are "just friends" but then added that they're "having fun."

Meanwhile, netizens had a variety of reactions to the news and this potential pairing. One user quipped, "I mean... as per Kim K, she’s dating like a gazillion people. Could be true but serious? Find out on the next season of The Kardashians [heart hands emoji] [sparkles emoji]." Another joked, "The apocalypse is here [comet emoji]." A third said, "hoping this is true. live for this pop culture moment."

While one user remarked, "Kim is out here in her white boy era [laughing face emoji]," another wrote, "Kris is pulling out all of the stops for this new season, baby." A third noted, "No way, she's been Courtside at Lakers games pretending it's for Tristan.. there's something else there." A fourth commented, "I can't see this she does not seem like his type at all [laughing faceemoji]." A fifth replied, "Jesus let this not be the case. He don't need that drama but man what an epic power couple. I don't think TB12 is her type."

Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady on the personal front

While Kardashian dated comedian Pete Davidson for a few months last year after divorcing her husband rapper Kanye West, Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen got divorced in October 2022. Television anchor Julie Chen Moonves recently said that she thinks Kardashian and Brady would make a great pair and that they should compete on Big Brother: Celebrity Edition. "I'm just saying a little showmance. I'm just putting it out there, I love love," she had said after noting that both of them are single at the moment.

