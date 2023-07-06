Is Kim Kardashian extending olive branch to sister Kourtney amidst feud? Reality star says, 'I want her to..'

The cold war between sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian has taken center stage in season three of their reality television series The Kardashians. With each episode, the tension and issues between the two only increase as they blame and question each other repeatedly. An exclusive clip now showcases the two sitting down to talk and air out their grievances face-to-face instead of behind each other's backs. Keep reading to know what they said.

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's 'collaboration' feud

In an exclusive clip obtained by People, the sisters sit down to talk about Kim's Dolce & Gabbana collaboration after days of allegations and taunts back and forth. Kourtney is upset about Kim doing a collection with the fashion house six months after her wedding day. For the unversed, the 44-year-old feels her 42-year-old sister profited off her Italian wedding referring to Dolce & Gabanna being the design house that styled Kourtney for her big day.

ALSO READ: Kourtney Kardashian 'doesn't need sisters' for money, would rather focus on brand than show, claims source

"Because it was my wedding, it really wasn't business for me. It was such a special day. I feel like it takes away from the specialness," she explained to Kim and added that if it was any other collaboration, she would just tell her to take the money and run. During a confessional Kourtney slammed the reality star and said, "It feels awful that my sister used my wedding as a business opportunity. She chose the money over me, that's why she never truly asked me."

"It's not that she forgot to ask me or thought that I wouldn't care. I think she wouldn't have known what to do if my answer was no," Kourtney alleged. On the other hand, Kim failed to understand her sister's behavior, felt it was unnecessary, and stated, "It just kills my vibe." On the allegations made by Kourtney claiming Kim copied looks from her wedding mood board for her collection, the latter defended herself saying she refused any designs that resembled the former's wedding looks as she wanted to be "respectful for Kourtney and this journey."

Is Kim Kardashian extending an olive branch to Kourtney?

During a confessional of her own. Kim divulges to the cameras, "I have to talk to her and explain it to her. I just want her to be happy for me. It was too big of a moment for her not to be proud." She further revealed that she has an "email string begging them to push it [the collaboration] a year" but since the two never sat down to clear things out, she couldn't tell Kourtney about it. Now with the sisters sitting down and chatting, it'll be interesting to see if and how their dynamic changes. Season three of The Kardashians is streaming on Hulu.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Is Kim Kardashian 'unhappy' with Met Gala invitation fiasco? Insider reveals details