Is Kim Kardashian happy to see ex Kanye West at peace with new love Bianca Censori?

Kanye West’s love life has become a hot topic these days. And it seems like Kim Kardashian is supportive of her ex-husband Kanye West’s new love interest, Bianca Censori. As per reports, Kim is really glad that the ‘Praise God’ rapper is happy and at peace with the 28-year-old Bianca Censori. “The Keeping Up With The Kardashian” star believes they both have moved on from their relationship and she only wishes the best for him. All she ever wanted for Kanye was someone who cares about him and now she is relieved that he has finally found love.

Kim would never “get in the way” of Kanye having relationship with his kids

Even though Kim and Kanye West are not seeing each other eye to eye, Kim would always want her children to have a relationship with their father, Kanye. Kim and the ‘Heartless’ rapper were married for nearly six years before getting divorced in February 2021, citing irreconcilable differences. The two have welcomed four children together, including North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. The couple has decided to share the joint custody of their children when the two finalized their divorce. In an interview, the fashion mogul shared that she would never try to stop her children from meeting their father.

Kanye West and Bianca’s relationship timeline

Rumors of Kanye West’s romance with his new love interest, Bianca Censori, first surfaced in January after the pair were spotted having dinner – two months after finalizing his divorce with ex-wife Kim Kardashian. From there, the web of rumors grew. As per reports, the duo had a "little marriage ceremony” post their first public appearance. The same month, West and Censori spent time together with his eldest daughter, North, whom he shares with the beauty mogul, Kim Kardashian. After two months, the three were snapped having fun at Universal Studios in Los Angeles.

