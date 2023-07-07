Is Kim Kardashian in love with Tom Brady amidst her Kanye West comment? Here’s what we know

Reports of a potential romantic connection between Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady have resurfaced, months after both parties denied such claims. The speculation emerged at billionaire Michael Rubin's annual White Party in the Hamptons on the 4th of July, where Kardashian and Brady were among the star-studded guest list that included Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Kendall Jenner, among others.

According to an insider that was in touch with a news agency, Kardashian and Brady appeared quite close and flirtatious during the event. They were spotted together on the beach during the day and seen dancing together at night, leading some to believe there may be a budding romance. The source even mentioned that Brady fits Kardashian's preferences when it comes to potential partners.

However, it's important to note that earlier reports of their alleged romance were swiftly denied when the entrepreneur and reality star was rumored to be considering buying a property in the Bahamas that coincidentally happens to be near Brady's vacation home. Representatives for Brady dismissed the rumors, stating that the two are simply friends.

Kardashian has also hinted at her dating life on Hulu's The Kardashians season 3, emphasizing her desire for more privacy and a more discreet approach to her relationships following her highly publicized previous experience; hinting at her relationship with actor and comedian Pete Davidson. She said "You obviously learn from every situation, and the one thing I learned from [the] last situation was the media made me feel like I was in a very serious relationship so quickly. I just want to sneak around a little bit. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to sneak!”

Brady last year announced his separation from supermodel Gisele Bündchen, while Kardashian finalized her divorce from Kanye West. It remains to be seen if there is any truth to the dating rumors, but for now, it appears that Kardashian and Brady are maintaining a friendly relationship.

