Is Kim Kardashian interested in pursuing 'someone new' after split from Pete Davidson? Find out

An insider has revealed that Kim Kardashian is ready to dip her toes in the dating pool once again. Kim has not dated anyone since her split with comedian Pete Davidson in 2022, after dating for almost a year. A recent report suggests that Kim is “interested” in somebody and wants to pursue things with a certain someone.

Is Kim Kardashian dating somebody?

Kim Kardashian split from Kanye West in January 2021 and dated Pete Davidson before breaking up with him almost a year later. US Weekly recently reported that Kim has interested in pursuing somebody. An insider told the outlet, “Kim isn’t officially dating anybody, but there is somebody who she’s interested in.” They added, “So far, there have only been subtle flirtations between them, but they haven’t gone out yet.”

The source also revealed that the SKIMS cofounder is “interested in pursuing things” with this person but “wants to keep it under the radar” for the time being. The insider revealed that Kim does not want to be seen outside on a date with anybody because she does not want to make it into a “big deal.” They explained, “She knows once she’s seen on a date, then things get blown out of proportion quickly, but there is somebody special she has her eye on, so she’s excited about where things could go.”

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Break up

In a trailer for Season 3 of The Kardashians, Kim admitted that she was not ready for a relationship. The mother of 4 revealed, ​​“I’m single, and I’m not ready to mingle, and that's OK. Breakups are just, like, not my thing.” Kim also admitted that she felt guilty about what Pete Davidson had to go through because of her relationship with her ex-husband Kanye West.

Months after her divorce from Kanye, Kim, and Pete started dating in October 2021 after meeting through Saturday Night Live. In August 2022, an insider told US Weekly that the pair had split. The source revealed, “There truly wasn’t drama between them when they decided to separate.” The source continued, “They each have busy schedules, and the distance made it hard. Kim travels a ton, and it was hard for Pete to keep up, especially with his filming schedule.”

Kim was linked with Tom Brady earlier this month, and there were rumors about the two having dinner together. Kanye West reportedly married Bianca Censori in January 2023, a few months after his divorce from Kim was finalized. Kanye has been spotted a few times with his wife, Bianca Censori.

