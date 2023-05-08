Is Kim Kardashian ‘lonely’ and ‘vulnerable’ as a single mom? Source reveals

A source has reported that Kim Kardashian is lonely and vulnerable as a single mother. Kim filed for divorce from the rapper Kanye West in February 2021. The pair were married for almost 8 years and share 4 children together.

Kim Kardashian is lonely

A source reported that Kim was lonely, saying, "I think she's feeling lonely and very alone. She's coming home every night to just herself.”They added, "She's feeling very vulnerable at the moment." It has been observed that Kim has been attending formal events with her kids instead of bringing someone on a date.

The source revealed, "When it comes to events, she's really struggling for a plus one," the source continued. "She doesn't want to do the 'bring your hairdresser' thing because she feels it's desperate, so she's trying to make it a 'cool thing' to be bringing North with her to fashion events." North did not walk the Met Gala red carpet with Kim, but she mentioned in an interview that her daughter rode with her in the car to the event.

Kim Kardashian got married to Kanye West in March 2014 and split in March 2021. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and Stronger rapper were married for almost 8 years and share 4 kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. The mother of 4 dated comedian Pete Davidson for 9 months before the pair parted ways. They were often seen being affectionate in public and did not mind the snapping cameras. She has not dated anybody after the SNL alum.

Kim spends more time with family

Kim recently took her kids on vacation to Japan. The insider mentioned how she has actively been spending time with her children. The source explained, "She feels that given what's going on with Kanye, the kids need her more than ever, and she wants to make sure they are having such an awesome time. They are all clearly in need of one-on-one time with her, and she's really trying to do that - as well as do loads of family things with them."

The source confessed that only spending time with her kids and not enjoying the life she is used to has taken a toll on her. "The kids are there most of the time, but once they go to bed - and she's so strict on that - well, it's just her." They added, "She's giving out the vibe that she's owning it, but it's kind of obvious to those around her that she's putting on a brave face."

