Is Kim Kardashian 'okay' with Kanye West's new wife Bianca Censori hanging out around her kids?

Kim Kardashian, who went above and beyond to restrict Kanye West’s new wife Bianca Censori from coming into the picture in terms of co-parenting her kids, was not able to get the deal she wanted. As legally Kanye West has the same rights as Kim to look after his children.

Though the war between Kanye and Kim has always been on since their split, what Kim Kardashian was finding hard was additional entry into her space, which made her sound uncomfortable when it came to her children's outlook and welfare.

Kim Kardashian, who has been a good mother to her children, which she shares with Kanye West, was possessive with Bianca Censori’s entry into the frame.

ALSO READ: Why is Kim Kardashian trying to stop Kanye West’s new wife, Bianca Censori, from meeting the kids?

How Kim Kardashian is keeping up with the new arrangement of co-parenting

All that being said, even in the midst of Kanye West’s current relationship with his new wife, Bianca Censori, Kim is doing her best to co-parent in a cordial manner.

Kanye West, who now goes by the name "Ye," and wife Censori, an architect for Yeezy, whom West married in January, are spending more time with Kim and Kanye’s four children, ages 9 (daughter North), 7 (son Saint), 5 (daughter Chicago), and 3 (son Psalm).

To which a source reports to ET that “Kim and Kanye’s relationship is OK," even though the pair are "still having some back and forth with a few arguments."

But co-parenting healthily is their main goal, and that is always the primary focus for Kim.

Kim also added that ever since Bianca has been around the kids, Kanye has been at peace, which is all the mother of four wanted. As this arrangement is working for all without making a fuss about the situation and keeping things at ease, it is adjustable for Kim Kardashian

ALSO READ: Kanye West takes his rumored ‘wife’ Bianca Censori and daughter North to dinner in Malibu; here are DETAILS

Ever since Kanye West got into a stable relationship with wife Bianca, Kim Kardashian has been looking for the same?

Kim Kardashian has come out and spoken about being open to a relationship. Kim had reportedly dated Pete Davidson for nine months, which didn't seem to go well for Skim's founder.

The insider added, "She's extremely focused on her kids and growing them in a healthy atmosphere, and that will always be her priority. Nevertheless, she may meet someone new in the future. She is seeking a life-enriching relationship that will add value to her life.”