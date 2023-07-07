Is Kim Kardashian pregnant? The Kardashians star leaves family in surprise with shocking announcement

Hold on to your seats as Kim Kardashian drops a bombshell that will shake up her blended family in the upcoming episode of The Kardashians. Get ready for the drama and excitement as Kim unveils major news that will leave everyone in awe. Is she pregnant? Or something else. Let's find out.

ALSO READ: Did Kanye West style both his exes, Kim Kardashian and Chaney Jones, in same outfit for a party?

Kim Kardashian has a big news

In an intriguing teaser for The Kardashians, the family gathers for a momentous family meeting, and all eyes turn to Kim Kardashian, 42, as she takes charge of the conversation. With a surprising announcement looming, the Skims founder confidently stands up and declares, "Guys, on another note, I have some very important news."

The shocked expression on her mother Kris Jenner's face is mirrored by the family members in the background who quickly chime in with speculations of a pregnancy.

Adding to the suspense, Kim rises from her chair and gracefully flips her long blonde hair, signaling that this revelation is about to be a game-changer.



As the family meeting unfolds, Kim's younger sister Kylie Jenner, 25, appears uninterested, engrossed in her phone. Unfazed by the lack of enthusiasm, Kim's excitement reaches its peak, and she can be heard exclaiming, "I'm so excited!"

Amidst the commotion, Khloe Kardashian, 39, expresses annoyance and questions Kim's well-being with a skeptical, "Are you okay?" Standing nearby, Kourtney Kardashian, 44, and her partner Travis Barker, 47, observe the unfolding scene.

The tension builds as the clip ends with a jaw-dropping reaction from their matriarch, Kris Jenner. Fans, however, will have to exercise patience until the next episode to unravel the mystery behind Kim's momentous news.

ALSO READ: Is Kim Kardashian unhappy with her daughter North West finding Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori cool?

Kim Kardashian's fun bonding session with daughter North West

Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West recently showcased their impressive dance moves in a fun-filled TikTok video.

The reality TV star and her preteen daughter donned stylish shades as they grooved together. North, 10, playfully teased her blond wig, captivating viewers with her energetic hand movements. Rocking an all-black outfit, she gracefully crossed her arms in sync with the music.

Concluding the dance video, the dynamic duo struck a pose, pouting their lips and flashing peace signs at the camera. The post was accompanied by the caption, "Friday nights be like..."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Is Kim Kardashian 'unhappy' with Met Gala invitation fiasco? Insider reveals details