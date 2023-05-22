Is Kim Kardashian ready to find love again after her breakup with Pete Davidson? Here’s what she said

Kim Kardashian, the famous American TV star is currently set to release the third season of the much-celebrated family reality show, The Kardashians. She is busy in her professional life with the preparations for the first-ever fictional show of her career, American Horror Story Season 12. When it comes to her personal life, there are several rumours surrounding Kim Kardashian's new love interest. However, in the recently aired episode of the popular Spotify podcast 'On Purpose With Jay Shetty', Kim confirmed that she is single.

Kim Kardashian is ready to find love again

The reality TV star, who graced the recent episode of 'On Purpose With Jay Shetty', revealed that she is not against the idea of falling in love again and finding a forever partner amidst the rumours on her budding relationship with Tom Brady. "I’ll always be a hopeless romantic and always want to be in love and definitely love sharing my life with someone and love creating a life with someone," said Kim Kardashian, who broke up with famous American comedian Pete Davidson in the summer of 2022. "I definitely will take my time," added The Kardashians star, who is currently a single parent to her four children.

Kim reveals what she is looking for in a partner

According to Kim Kardashian, she is concerned about many factors when it comes to finding a new partner, including the fact that she is a mother of four kids, whom she share with her ex-husband Kanye West. The reality TV star revealed that she is 'mindful' of people who enter her life, as she is a single parent. "If I can look at everything I did wrong and try to not make the same mistakes and really take my time. I think it just has to be different for me. it’s obviously such a hard place to be in because…how do you go about it? There are so many factors," explained the American Horror Story actress.

