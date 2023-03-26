Is Kim Kardashian setting up 4 businesses for daughter North West? Deets Inside

Looks like Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West is all set to follow in the former’s footsteps and launch not one, not two, but four businesses! Yes, that’s right.

Is Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West launching four businesses?

As per The U.S. Sun, Kim Kardashian has filed trademarks for her four businesses that are set to be launched by her 9-year-old daughter North. If the media outlet is to be believed, the mother-and-daughter duo are planning something big for at least two of these businesses, one of which includes a skincare line.

Apart from the skincare line, there are also talks of a toy line and advertising. The fourth trademark is much broader and describes, “entertainment in the nature of providing information in means of a global computer network in the fields of entertainment and pop culture.”

According to the portal, the most thought-out and planned trademark, for now, is the skincare line which will reportedly deal in developing “non-medicated skin preparations, skin moisturizers, skin lotions, skin creams, skin cleansers.”

As time passes, North, who is the eldest daughter of Kim and her ex-husband Kanye West, might also create shower gels, serums, bath bombs, and more.

According to Just Jared, another trademark was filed in 2019 that would set North West up with a clothing line.

However, it should be noted that it is still unclear when Kim and North would launch these businesses.

Kim Kardashian on social media

Lately, the Skims founder has been quite active on Instagram, thus treating fans and followers to glimpses of her life. A couple of days back, Kim, along with Kylie Jenner, enjoyed their sisters’ day out, and shared a glimpse of the same on their Instagram stories. Kim and Kylie could be seen attending SZA’s concert and having a gala time as they sang along to the songs. They were also seen hanging out at an indoor games court.

ALSO READ: Did Kim Kardashian just take a dig at ex Pete Davidson? Deets inside