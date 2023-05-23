Is Kim Kardashian 'struggling' amid dating rumors with Tom Brady? DETAILS here

Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady dating rumors started swirling when the gossip account Deuxmoi posted a blind. The account wrote, ‘This A-list star was spotted touring properties in this warm locale. The thing is, she was using a certain newly-single A-list athlete's golf cart as her mode of transportation. Just friends or maybe more?’ it also posted the reel which confirmed that they were talking about Kim and Tom.

Ever since then, there have been certain other tell tale signs which indicate that Kim Kardashian is dating Tom Brady. However, according to The U.S. Sun, the Kardashian star is really struggling with dating. Here is everything to know about the same.

Kim Kardashian’s dating struggle

According to The U.S. Sun, Kim Kardashian seems to be in a ‘secret struggle’ after going on dates with Tom Brady.

The Kardashian star has mostly remained single after her breakup with comedian Pete Davidson. Kim claims that it is ‘impossible’ to date just like a regular person with her fame. Kim told her friends that she cannot date like a regular person, who just goes on a few dates, get to know each other without feeling any pressure, as per The U.S. Sun. With her fame and popularity, even if she looks at a guy it is turned into a ‘crazy intense situation’ for herself.

Kim Kardashian would like to date in private but finds it impossible as per The U.S. Sun source. The star also revealed that very few men can cope with the pressure that comes from dating her because no one wants his private life to be completely open in public.

Kim Kardashian has not made any comment about the same.

Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady

Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady have made headlines with dating rumors after the former was spotted using a star athlete’s golf cart to hunt for vacation property. The duo were even spotted grabbing dinner together.

