Is Kim Kardashian taking acting classes for her role in American Horror Story? Reality show star reveals

Kim Kardashian will star in season 12 of the American Horror Story alongside Emma Roberts, Cara Delevingne, MJ Rodriguez, Matt Czuchry, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, and Odessa A’zion.

Though the director Ryan Murphy described the Kardashian role in the American Horror Story Season 12 as ‘a fun, stylish, and ultimately terrifying role’, it has received a huge backlash on social media.

Here is what Kim Kardashian has to say about her role in the American Horror Story: Delicate.

Kim Kardashian in American Horror Story

Kim Kardashian revealed that she will start shooting for American Horror Story: Delicate at the end of this month though the production has already started for the same. The reality star show also said that she is very excited for her upcoming role in the anthology show. Kardashian said, ‘It’s really fun to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new and grow. I’m so excited for the experience’.

When Variety’s Marc Malkin asked Kim Kardashian if she was taking acting classes to prepare for her role in American Horror Story, the reality star said, ‘I am, of course. It’s a challenge. I like to challenge myself’.

Social media backlash

Keeping Up with The Kardashian star received huge social media backlash over the news of her starring in American Horror Story. Even the Hollywood legend Patti LuPone slammed the reality star show and told her not to get on the stage.

However, Ryan Murphy supported his decision of casting Kim Kardashian in the twelfth season of the anthology show. He said, ‘Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family. Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture’.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Kardashians Season 3 Trailer: Kim breaks down over her divorce from Kanye West, split with Pete Davidson