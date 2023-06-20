Is Kim Kardashian 'trying to steal the spotlight' from pregnant Kourtney Kardashian? Find out

Kourtney Kardashian is going to be a mother as she is expecting her first child with her husband Travis Barker. She made the special revelation to Travis at his concerts recently. The Poosh founder shared the video of this moment on her Instagram and fans showered love upon her. Amid this good news, netizens feel Kim Kardashian is taking all the spotlight from her pregnant sister as she shared a video of her doing a charity on Instagram. Netizens accused Kim of stealing the moment from her sister Kourtney.

Kim Kardashian is ‘stealing the spotlight’ from pregnant Kourtney

Taking to her her Instagram profile on Sunday night, Kim Kardashian shared a video of her recent charitable act. The 42-year-old supermodel was papped as she along with an influencer surprised a former prisoner with a check as well as a lavish trip to Disneyland. Kim's motivator Zachery Dereniowski went to a man named Jeremy and his son Micah who were ideally sitting on a couch in a public place.

Zachery asked the duo if they had ‘$3 for coffee,’ to buy his boss. Hearing it, the younger boy handed over the funds. After Micah’s father gave the money, the TikTok star introduced himself and explained that his boss was actually Kim Kardashian. The video maker added that he was joining the celebrity to talk about prison reform. Zachery then asked if Jeremy knew anything about prison and he replied that he had spent six years behind bars. The supermodel’s motivator handed the $3 back to Micah before asking if the father-son duo ‘liked surprises.’ Kim, then announced that she was paying $5,000 to Jeremy's restitution today.

Taking to her Instagram, Kim shared the video and captioned it, “Too often parents who owe restitution find themselves having to choose between their freedom and putting food on the table for their families. To learn more about how restitution and probation trap fathers in the system and to help bring real change text REFORM to 81411 and follow @reform."

Check out netizens’ reactions

As soon as Kim dropped the video of her doing a charity on her Instagram, netizens were quick enough to react to it. They accused her of stealing her pregnant sister Kourtney’s moment. Amid negative reactions, fans of Kim Kardashian supported her activity as one wrote, “Kim out here changing lives.” Another commented, “I love Kim, I don’t give a damn what anyone says.”

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian announced her pregnancy at her husband’s Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles a few days ago. In the crowd, she held up a sign which said, “Travis, I’m Pregnant.” Excited Travis could not hold himself as he came off stage and gave a passionate kiss to his wife and mother-to-be. After the announcement recently, Kourntey also shared a string of photos and flaunted her baby bump for the first time.

The Kardashian star shares three kids with her ex, Scott Disick already, while Travis is a father of two with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. Kourtney and Travis got married in Portofino, Italy in May 2022.

