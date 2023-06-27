Is Kim Kardashian unhappy with her daughter North West finding Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori cool?

It appears that Kim Kardashian, who shares four children with her ex-husband Kanye West, does not like their growing proximity to Bianca Censori.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce was quite nasty. The duo made public comments about each other with Yeezy owner even spilling beans on their personal life. Just a couple of months after his divorce with the SKIMS mogul, West had married Bianca Censori in a legally non-binding marriage. Since then Censori has often been spotted bonding with Kim and Kanye’s eldest daughter North West.

However, the latest report states that Kim Kardashian is not happy with North West’s growing proximity to Bianca Censori. Here is everything to know about the same.

Kim Kardashian on North West and Bianca Censori growing proximity

The latest report reveals that Kim Kardashian is not comfortable with growing proximity between Kanye West’s new wife Bianca Censori and her oldest child North West. Previously also the reality star show was ‘jealous’ of new woman in her ex’s life along with being concerned how it will affect their children. However, North West feels that Censori is ‘super cool’. This makes Kim unhappy and definitely ‘gets under her skin’.

Reportedly, Kim was also unhappy when pictures of North West and Bianca Censori holding hands went viral while attending Kanye West’s 46th birthday celebration.

Kim Kardashain and Bianca Censori

Various publications have previously reported that Kim Kardashian’s relationship with Bianca Censori has always been strained. Insiders said that Bianca went to great lengths to look like Kim when she worked as an architectural designer.

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori were also slammed on social media for bringing North West, 9, to his inappropriate 46th birthday party. Netizens think that the event was not appropriate for the nine-year old. The photos and videos released from Kanye West’s 46th birthday party shows women lying naked on tables with sushi platters covering their bodies.

