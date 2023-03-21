Is Kim Kardashian 'unhappy' with Met Gala invitation fiasco? Insider reveals details

Reality television star Kim Kardashian reportedly feels "embarrassed" over the recent rumour that claimed she and the rest of her Kardashian-Jenner family were not invited to this year's Met Gala. The 42-year-old Skims founder has been a constant attendee ever since she attended the ball for the very first time around 10 years ago.

Last year was the first time the entire Kar-Jenner crew attended the Met Gala last year with Khloe and Kourtney finally making it to the list. As per reports, Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue and the chairwoman of the Gala thought Khloe was "too c-list" for the much-awaited and highly publicized annual event. But Khloe finally got the invite last year and showed up in glitz and glamour at the ball of the year. Read on to find out what Kim has to say about the recent invite rumours and the fiasco regarding it.

The KarJenner Met Gala invite fiasco

As per an insider, the Kar-Jenners were supposedly banned from attending this year's event because Wintour is "cracking down" on the guest list, and no Kardashian will "make the cut," Page Six had reported. Now, a source has told The Sun, "Anna had wanted to do a cull of the guest list this year and make it more of an exclusive event. And while lots of names were discussed, attendees have always been an ongoing conversation and nothing was ever set in stone. Kim was never told she might not be on the list."

"While invites have now officially been sent out and Kim has been confirmed, the news leak about her possibly not getting an invite did see tensions run high behind the scenes in what has been a big misunderstanding," they added. Kim has supposedly felt "very unhappy" about the whole rumour and her relationship with the Conde Nast team has been strained because of the same, claimed the source.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian did not damage Marilyn Monroe’s dress, claims Ripley’s Museum

"It's been embarrassing for everyone involved but Kim is still excited and has already been working with a top fashion house to design a custom look for the night," they concluded. Meanwhile, another source told the part that she has been on the list since the fall, and while the rest of the Kar-Jenners have also been invited, there is no confirmation on which of them would be attending.

Advertisement

Last year, Kim wore Marilyn Monroe's iconic $5 million "Happy Birthday" gown and even lost 16 pounds to fit into it. The ball, which is held on the first Monday of May annually, falls on May 1 this time, and the theme of the year is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."