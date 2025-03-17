Is Kim Kardashian Upset Over Kanye West and Her Daughter North Featuring in Rapper's New Single With Diddy?

Kim Kardashian is reportedly feuding with her ex, Kanye West! The rapper’s decision to include their daughter, North, in his latest single didn’t sit well with the reality star. The track, titled Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine, also features the now-disgraced rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs—a development that made Kardashian “uncomfortable,” according to Page Six.

She is reportedly unhappy with her 11-year-old’s association with Diddy, who is currently incarcerated on federal charges, including s** trafficking, racketeering, conspiracy, and transportation for the purpose of prostitution.

On Saturday, March 15, West released his new track on X, featuring vocals from both himself and his daughter, North, along with Diddy Combs. Allegedly, the SKIMS founder attempted to prevent the release of the song and sought legal action to block it.

However, the track was released nonetheless. Adding to the tension, the Yeezy founder posted a screenshot of a recent text exchange with his ex-wife in a since-deleted tweet. According to TMZ, the rapper was furious with Kardashian for trademarking their daughter’s name. “I’m never speaking with you again,” he allegedly told her.

Sources confirmed to the outlet that The Kardashians star sent legal paperwork to West, demanding a cease and desist. She reportedly arranged an emergency mediation with a judge, which the rapper did not attend.

Reports suggest that Kardashian is determined to keep her daughter’s name from being embroiled in Ye’s controversies. The rapper, who has had his fair share of legal troubles and controversies, has been vocal about Diddy’s ongoing case.

Recently, he shared a tweet on X demanding the release of the Bad Boy Records founder, writing in all caps: “FREE PUFF.” This remark was followed by a strong critique of celebrities for staying silent on Diddy’s arrest.

Later, he shared a clip of himself FaceTiming Diddy’s son, Christian, 26, on Instagram. "All these celebrity n--s and b-tch-s is p--y, y’all watch our brother rot and never say s--t," he captioned the post.