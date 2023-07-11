Is Kim Kardashian’s latest collaboration with a nutrition company a dig at sister Kourtney Kardashian?

Kim Kardashian and wellness brand Alani Nu recently announced their collaboration called Alani by Kim K. This collaboration was accompanied by a photo shoot. The photoshoot cashed in on the current rage of Greta Gerwig's Barbie and was inspired by workout Barbies. The reality-star-turned-billionaire mogul, aged 42, can be seen sporting blond hair, a white one-piece swimsuit, and matching heels. While sipping on a limited-edition strawberry lemonade-flavored energy drink called "Kimade," she strikes various poses in a gym. What's interesting now is that some fans think that this is a direct dig at her sister, Kourtney Kardashian who also has a line of vitamins and supplements called Lemme.

Fans react to the Kim Kardashian and Alani Nu collaboration

An Instagram user commented "[Cue] Kourtney re: but nutrition is my vibe," beneath Kim's post about the partnership. This remark prompted another user to reply, "I came here to find this comment." Several others expressed agreement with comments like, "Definitely" and "LOL SO TRUE." One netizen even joked, "She just Pooshed her out of the way," referring to Kourtney's lifestyle blog, Poosh, and her line of vitamins and supplements called Lemme, launched in November 2022.

High tension between the sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian

Recent events indicate that the strained relationship between the sisters continues. The ongoing tension between the sisters, who are only 18 months apart, adds significance to Kim's decision to collaborate with another wellness brand. On the current season of their show, The Kardashians, which was filmed last year, Kourtney accused Kim of stealing her wedding designer, Dolce & Gabbana, as well as the '90s aesthetic of her May 2022 nuptials. Kourtney also felt her thunder was stolen when Kim partnered with the fashion house for a '90s-inspired collection just four months later. Kim acknowledged the "frustrating" feud with Kourtney and the ups and downs their relationship has experienced since filming concluded in an appearance on The Today Show in May earlier this year.

Last month, Kourtney seemingly trolled Kim, who is the creator of Skkn by Kim. In an episode of The Kardashians, Kim shut down a Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office and brought her entire glam squad to ensure the perfect photo for her driver's license renewal. Kourtney, however, posted her driver's license picture on Instagram without any glam squad assistance, captioning it cheekily with "Say my name" and including the Department of Motor Vehicles geotag.

