Is King Charles Angered By Prince Harry's Comments On Queen Camilla? Report Says THIS

The dynamic between King Charles III and his estranged son, Prince Harry, remains complicated. RadarOnline.com has learned that Charles harbors significant anger towards Harry, especially due to his protectiveness of Camilla.

A tumultuous connection

It has not been an easy relationship between Harry and Charles since he and Meghan Markle left their royal duties in 2020. Spare is the title of his memoir where Harry openly discussed his negative feelings about Camilla, while ‘Harry and Meghan’ was the name of their Netflix series.

According to a source: “When the docuseries came out, Camilla was furious. Then, when Spare was released, Camilla was saddened by what was said about her. She was heartbroken and confused.”

He had labeled her as a wicked stepmother who may have been leaking information concerning the royal family for positive publicity. In Harry’s memoirs, he tried to explain that Camilia had leaked stories about the Royal Family to maintain her own image. Harry says in his memoir, “I have complex feelings about gaining a step-parent who I thought had recently sacrificed me on her personal P.R. altar.”

He further disclosed that he together with his brother William asked their father not to marry Camilla after Princess Diana died in 1997. Despite this appeal, Charles went ahead to get married to Camilla in 2005.

Camilla’s stand

Fiona told the Sunday Times that Camilla does not pay attention at all to Harry’s attacks. "Of course it bothers her, of course it hurts. But she doesn't let it get to her," Fiona said.

Accordingly, after revelations contained within this book, Charles almost decided against allowing Harry into his coronation ceremony. However, he still permitted his younger son.

Signs of reconciliation

In recent times though there are reasons for hope despite everything. According to Harry, when his father's cancer became public knowledge; he visited him in London as soon as possible.

The visit left him grateful as he echoed during an interview with Good Morning America. “I think any illness, any sickness, brings families together, I see it time and time again, and that makes me very happy,” he added.

Their relationship is far from being simple, yet these recent incidents could help thaw some ice between King Charles III and Harry.

