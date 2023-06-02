Is King Charles 'breathing a sigh of relief' after Harry and Meghan decided to stop bashing the Royals?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are done “bashing” the royal family, and King Charles III could not be more relieved. A recent report suggested that the Sussexes have decided that there would be no more tell-all books and Netflix documentaries that would bash the royal family. An insider revealed that the couple has “nothing left to say.”

King Charles is relieved as the bashing comes to an end

Prince Harry and Meghan have constantly been called out for repeatedly bashing the royal family. Ever since their exit from the royal family back in 2020, the couple has made some shocking claims and revealed the royal family’s secrets to the public. A report by The Sun has disclosed that the Sussexes are putting an end to the bashing of the royal family. An insider told the outlet, “That period of their life is over — as there is nothing left to say.”

The Sun’s former royal correspondent Charles Rae has revealed that King Charles is “breathing a sigh of relief” after hearing the news. In an interview with GB, Rae revealed, “We’ve seen everybody in the Royal Family, whenever Harry is around and Meghan, they're very, very careful with what they say.” He explained the reason behind the members doing so is that they do not want to end up in Harry and Meghan’s next book or documentary.

Charles Rae added, “And I should imagine that there are various people from the various palaces, including from the King down, must be sitting back in their armchairs today, breathing a sigh of relief. I just hope it stays that way for them.”

Prince Harry and Meghan’s divorce rumors

Reports recently have suggested that Prince Harry and Meghan’s marriage is on the rocks. Meghan’s half-sister Samantha Markle had claimed that the pair was “very unhealthy for each other. It's a toxic relationship” in an interview a few months ago. In another report, Society journalist Petronella Wyatt recently claimed that Meghan has been attending parties without Prince Harry by her side. She wrote in a tweet that Meghan “tends to leave Harry at home."

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan grabbed headlines recently when they were involved in a “near-catastrophic” car chase in New York City. The couple were followed by paparazzi, which led to a car chase.

