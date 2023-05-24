Is King Charles extending an olive branch to Prince Harry despite family drama? PIC suggests so

Prince Harry and his father, King Charles III, have managed to stay close even after the Duke of Sussex stepped down from being a senior royal. A picture in the palace has yet again proved that Charles keeps extending an olive branch toward his younger son.

Picture of Harry spotted in the palace

King Charles still seems to have a soft spot when it comes to his son Prince Harry. After multiple reports over the years have stated that there is growing tension between Harry and the royal family, it seems like the father-son duo has managed to stay on good terms. King Charles recently met Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf at Buckingham Palace. In a picture that featured Humza and Charles shaking hands, a framed picture of Prince William and Harry in their military uniforms can be spotted on the side table.

The photo shows that Charles still loves Harry like any father despite their differences. Harry was invited to attend King Charles’ coronation; the Duke attended the ceremony alone and rushed back home to California as soon as it was over. Harry’s wife Meghan decided to stay back to celebrate their son Archie’s birthday.

Does King Charles miss Harry’s children?

An insider had revealed to Fox News that Charles is upset about being separated from Archie and Lilibet, who are Harry’s children. Christopher Andersen said that Charles is a “doting grandpa,” and it “pains him to be separated from two of his five grandchildren."

Andersen added, "Charles knew he couldn't in all conscience praise William's children and ignore Harry's. And it was Archie's birthday, after all. The Sussexes' absence on the Buckingham Palace balcony on coronation day had to have been weighing on Charles's mind. How could it not?"

Harry’s swift exit was also criticized by royal experts, he was reportedly invited to a family luncheon at Windsor Castle after the coronation, but he decided to return back to California to attend Archie’s 4th birthday. Royal expert Hilary Fordwich said that it was a “huge shame” that he “squandered another opportunity that was provided to him to heal wounds."

