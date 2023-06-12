Is King Charles III getting ‘increasingly frustrated’ with Prince Harry’s behavior? Insiders REVEALS

Reportedly, Prince Harry’s dig against the U.K. government is difficult and uncomfortable for the monarchy as they are constitutionally required to stay ‘above politics.

King Charles III, Prince Harry with wife Meghan Markle
King Charles III, Prince Harry with wife Meghan Markle (Image via Instagram/@sussexroyals)

Key Highlight

  • King Charles III is getting increasingly tired of Prince Harry’s behavior
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not invited to the King’s birthday parade next weekend

Last week, Prince Harry became the first royal in about 130 years to testify in the court. In his fight against the Mirror Group of Newspapers (MGN), the Duke of Sussex took to the witness box stand and made several statements which had shocked people. Taking dig at the U.K. government and media, Prince Harry at the end of his statement said, “Our country is judged globally by the state of our press and our government, both of which I believe are at rock bottom.”    

Reportedly, Prince Harry’s dig against the U.K. government is difficult and uncomfortable for the monarchy as they are constitutionally required to stay ‘above politics’. Now, the insiders from the Palace have revealed to The Sunday Times that King Charles III is getting increasingly tired of Prince Harry’s behavior. Here is everything to know about the same.

King Charles III getting tired of Prince Harry’s behavior

Last week when Prince Harry was in the U.K., King Charles III reportedly flew to Romania for vacation. People have been speculating that Charles wanted to avoid Harry and that’s why made this decision.  An insider reported to The Sunday Times, “The King brings Harry up every time I see him. I don’t think we’ve moved past sad and bewildered, but there’s a bit more frustration at his behavior, because it just keeps going.”

Roya Nikkhah from Sunday Times also reported that after living in California away from the royal family, Prince Harry may have lost all instincts on how to conduct himself carefully as a member of the royal family.

Prince Harry not invited to King Charles III birthday celebrations

It seems that the gap between Sussexes and the royal family has been increasing. The Daily Mail reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not invited to the King’s birthday parade next weekend. According to a Daily Mail source, “I’m afraid it’s a reflection of the state of relations at the moment.” 

