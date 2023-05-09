Is King Charles III 'pained' to be separated from Prince Harry's children? Royal insider REVEALS

Distance makes the heart grow fonder, and it looks like that is what has happened to King Charles III. A royal insider has revealed that the King is upset about being separated from two of his grandchildren. The source also revealed that Charles is a “doting grandpa” and a loving man.

King Charles misses Prince Harry’s children

A royal insider recently told Fox News that Charles is upset about two out of five grandchildren being separated. Archie and Lilibet, who now reside in California with their parents, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The Duchess and Sussex and her two children missed Charles’ coronation ceremony on account of Archie’s birthday. Royal contributor Christopher Andersen has revealed that the King missed his grandchildren on his special day.

Christopher disclosed, "Charles knew he couldn't in all conscience praise William's children and ignore Harry's. And it was Archie's birthday, after all. The Sussexes' absence on the Buckingham Palace balcony on coronation day had to have been weighing on Charles's mind. How could it not?"

Andersen called the new King a “doting grandpa” and revealed that it “pains him to be separated from two of his five grandchildren."

Royal expert on Prince Harry’s coronation attendance

Andersen revealed that Prince Harry would have stood at the balcony during the coronation “had he been asked.” However, he mentioned that King Charles decided to abide by his late mother, Queen Elizabeth’s rule that dictated “non-working royals do not deserve such special treatment.”

The Royal expert also spoke about how the public loved Prince Harry as he was their “mischievous rebel prince.” He explained that the people never turned their back on him, no matter what “kind of trouble he got himself into.” Christopher also noted that Harry brought his “spark of youthful exuberance” and “personal charisma” to the “drab” royal tableau.

Harry was invited to family luncheon

Meanwhile, reportedly, Prince Harry was invited to the family luncheon at Windsor Castle. However, the Duke of Sussex decided to skip the lunch and rushed back to his family for the birthday of his 4-year-old, Prince Archie. Royal expert Hilary Fordewich noted that it was a "huge shame" that Harry “squandered another opportunity that was provided to him to heal wounds."

Fordewich continued, "And a 4-year-old could have had his birthday party one day later, and Harry could have made his father happier."

